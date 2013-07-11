Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Permaculture Around the World Series with Joseph Lentunyoi Kenya

July 11, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network as it continues its Permaculture Around the World series, highlighting the path of Permaculture around the globe, this time in Kenya and East Africa.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: santa Barbara Permaculture Network,Quail Springs Permaculture
  • Starts: July 11, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101.
  • Website: http://www.sbpermaculture.org
  • Sponsors: santa Barbara Permaculture Network,Quail Springs Permaculture
 
 
 