Calendar » Permaculture Garden Project Workday at SBCC

April 29, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

SBCC Permaculture Garden Work Day and Fog Catcher Implementation



The SBCC Permaculture Garden is a project run by the SBCC Center for Sustainability, designed to create a sustainable, food-producing alternative landscape that will be used as an on-campus educational tool for SBCC and the greater community. Permaculture is a growing form of sustainable design that uses the same patterns and principles found in nature to reduce or eliminate wasted energy and resources. We are also going to be putting up our newly designed fog catcher, which condenses fog into water, which we will use to irrigate the permaculture plots.



The Work Day will be held on Arbor Day, April 29, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on SBCC’s West Campus, by the Business-Communications building. We plan on sheet mulching undeveloped plots to prepare them for planting, and to begin planting in the two previously-prepared plots. Many hands will make light work, so we hope to see all of you out there! Please contact Kendall Craig at [email protected] to rsvp or for any questions.

Drinks, snacks & good company all provided

In addition to volunteer support, we also rely on outside contributions as a major part of our funding. Please consider making a donation through the SBCC foundation to help this project.

To Donate:

1) Go to www.sbccfoundation.org

2) Click on donate

3) Specify donation amount and frequency of donation

4) When asked "any specific instructions to accompany your gift?" input "This donation goes directly to the SBCC Center for Sustainability's projects" this will ensure that your donation will go towards the permaculture project.

5) Input donor information and payment information

6) Proceed to confirmation