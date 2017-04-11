Permaculture Lecture
April 11, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:00pm
A lecture will be given by Michael Gonella, professor of Environmental Horiculture at Santa Barbara City College. The topic is "Permaculture Design: Rebuilding a Sustainable Relationship with the Land." The event is in the Founders Room at Westmont College at 3:30pm on Tuesday, April 11. The lecture is free and open to the public.
