Calendar » Permaculture Lecture

April 11, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:00pm

A lecture will be given by Michael Gonella, professor of Environmental Horiculture at Santa Barbara City College. The topic is "Permaculture Design: Rebuilding a Sustainable Relationship with the Land." The event is in the Founders Room at Westmont College at 3:30pm on Tuesday, April 11. The lecture is free and open to the public.