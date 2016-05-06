Calendar » Permaculture & the Climate Crisis: Science, Politics, & Practice with Dr Rafter Sass Ferguson

May 6, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

~Permaculture is a design system based on ecological principles for creating sustainable human environments ~



COP21 proved conclusively that our institutions are not equipped to handle the enormous climate crisis that is facing humanity and our planet on their own. We need grassroots movements to drive needed transformation - to both demonstrate alternatives to the status quo and demand that governments, NGOs, and business get on board and work as allies, for the changes that are so desperately needed.



Permaculture is an international grassroots movement that has dramatically transformed lives and landscapes on every inhabited continent. In suburban edible landscapes, on sprawling midwestern farms, as well as for resource-poor subsistence producers from El Salvador to Malawi to Nepal.



Permaculture has proven that it has a toolbox of concepts and practices that can be applied virtually anywhere. With its beginning days in the 1970s, to continue to evolve and engage the world as it is now permaculture may have to go through some transformations of it own, as we work to understand its strengths and its current limitations. This talk will address emerging perspectives and recent scientific research on permaculture, where we need to go, and how we can get there.



Dr. Rafter Sass Ferguson of the University of LisbonRafter Sass Ferguson is a Research Fellow at the Center for Ecology, Evolution, and Environmental Change at the University of Lisbon, where he is part of the project Bottom-up Climate Adaptation Strategies Towards a Sustainable Europe. His dissertation research produced the first papers on permaculture to appear in major scientific journals Ferguson received his PhD in Crop Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2015. He has been involved with permaculture as student, educator, and scholar since 2003, and in 2005 developed the Liberation Ecology workshop, a curriculum that helps participants develop strategies for integrating social justice and sustainability goals.



The event will be a local celebration of the 7th International Permaculture Day May 2016

. More Info: Daniel Parra Hensel: [email protected]