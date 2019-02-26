Personal Stories
PERSONAL STORIES
An eclectic collection of original true stories performed by their authors. Performers range from accomplished professional actors to people appearing in front of an audience for the first time and as authors they include published, well established writers and others who are just beginning. Stories of love, sex, family, childhood misadventures and more. Your friends and neighbors have some wonderful stories to tell, don’t miss being with us to hear them! Join us on the patio after each show to toast the actors with cookies and milk – the perfect way to celebrate any great story. There will be 2 bills of stories, each program will be performed twice. If you purchase both bills, for the second bill your tickets will be just $20!
Bill One
Royce Adams Thief Catcher
Deborah Bertling PK
Cody Minnick Free God Wrote Back
Patricia Heller Trust Issues
Tania Israel The Great Barrier
J.D. Lewis Writing
Marcia Orland When I Wasn't Looking
Robert MacNeal Imagine
Michael Seabaugh Charlie Girl
Marilee Zdenek Memories That Heal
Bill Two
Mashey Bernstein With My Father In the Dark
Robin Gerber The Greatest Gift
Valerie Girard The People Whisperer
Cie Gumucio In a Split Second
Gary James A Remote Memory
Judy Karin Elastic Collisions
Brian Silsbury Eulogy To Locomotion
Linda Stewart-Oaten What My Mother Wore
Paul Willis Gumdrops
Jonathan Young At the UFO Convention
TIMES: Sunday, February 24 at 2:00 P.M. (BILL ONE)
TIMES: Monday, February 25 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)
TIMES: Tuesday, February 26 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL ONE)
TIMES: Wednesday, February 27 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)
TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military,
TICKETS:$18 Early Bird Special (Sunday matinee and Wednesday night only, must be purchased by Thursday, February 21)
TICKETS:$20 for 2nd bill (If you purchased a ticket for one bill and would like to go to the other you may purchase a discounted ticket. Please call the box office to arrange)
- Starts: February 26, 2019 7:30 pm (BILL ONE)
- Location: Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara
