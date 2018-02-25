Personal Stories 2018
Speaking of Stories presents
An eclectic collection of original first person true stories performed by their authors. Performers will range from accomplished professional actors to people appearing in front of an audience for the first time in their lives and as authors they will include published, well established writers and others who are just beginning. The performances will range from scripted readings to storytelling. There will be 2 bills of stories, each program will be performed twice.
(all stories and readers subject to change.)
Bill A:
Joel Altschul reading The Best Defense is a Good Offense
Susan Chiavelli reading (Gravity, No Engines)
Susan Cochran reading I Have a Granddaughter
Lisa Gates reading My Dark and Snowy Night
Cami Helmuth reading Cloud Watching
Michelle Howard reading The Year I Failed Women's Studies
Tania Israel reading I Come From
Noah Lashly reading I Know How To Pick 'Em
Marcia Orland reading Breakfast at Tiffany's
Angie Swanson-Kyriaco reading Denial, Depression and Dysfunction: The 90's Edition
Bill B:
Megan Burwell reading Dear Megan Burwell
Anna Jordan reading I'm Gonna Need Backup
Rudi Lion reading Anew
Kathy Marden reading Coming Home
Robert McNeal reading Wooing
Lesley Miller reading The Most Unexpected Year
Tony Miratti reading The Playhouse
Pauline Nelson reading Thereby Hangs A Tail
Jan K. Ruskin reading My Sexual Revolution
Cynthia Waring reading Smoky
TIMES:
BILL A: Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 P.M.
TIMES: Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 P.M.
BILL B: Monday, February 26 at 7:30 P.M.
TIMES: Wednesday, February 28 at 7:30 P.M.
TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Friday, February 23)
Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
