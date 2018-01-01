Calendar » Personal Stories II

February 14, 2016 from 2/14 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm 2/15 and 2/16 at 7:30

An eclectic collection of original first person true stories performed by their authors. Performers will range from accomplished professional actors to people appearing in front of an audience for the first time in their lives and as authors they will include published, well established writers and others who are just beginning. The performances will range from scripted readings to storytelling. Great stories performed by talented actors. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk!

Bill One:

Sunday, February 14 at 2:00 pm

Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 pm

Yvonne Bazinett reading Traveling with Dad

Arnie Cooper reading My Year without Testosterone

Jerry DiPego reading Drummer's Dream

Madelena Fossatti reading Mad Blood

Peggy Lamb reading Disheartened

Julia McHugh reading Sharp Tongued Mother

Tony Miratti reading The Coach

Starshine Roshell reading I Did Naked Yoga

Nancy Shobe reading Death by Design

Bill Two:

Sunday, February 14 at 6:00 pm

Monday, February 15 at 7:30 pm

Michelle Ciccati reading Tea Fire

Pat Distad reading Adopting

Joelle Hannah reading Master Gardener

Tom Hinshaw reading My Dad and J. Edgar

Tania Israel reading Santa Barbara Dreaming

Anna Jordan reading Learning to Aim

Noah Lashly reading DDS

Michael Seabaugh reading Your Friend, Always

Sylvia Short reading 1956

Steven Sysum reading Tragedy

Speaking of Stories 2016 Season Performances: Nothing But Laughs January 17 & 18, Personal Stories II February 14 & 15; Tales from the Twilight Zone March 13 & 14; Madams of Mayhem April 17 & 18; Literary Potpourri May 22 at 2:00 & 6:30

Subscribe for all 5 shows or put together a package of 3 or 4. Select an A-level Subscription with an assigned seat, or a B-level with open seating. Whatever works for you! Remember, being a subscriber comes with special privileges! Unlike single tickets, Subscriber tickets can be exchanged if your plans change. As a subscriber you receive a discount on any additional tickets you purchase. Subscriptions range from $69 to $140.

For additional performance details see the individual show listings below or visit www.speakingofstories.org.

TIMES: Sunday, February 14, at 2:00 pm (Bill One) and 6:00 pm (Bill Two)

TIMES: Monday, February 15, at 7:30 pm (NOTE EARLY TIME) (Bill Two)

TIMES: Tuesday, February 16, at 7:30 pm (NOTE EARLY TIME) (Bill One)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday performances only, must be purchased by Friday, February 12)

Buy a ticket to one Bill and get the other for $20 (Contact the box office for this deal)

Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

