April 9, 2019 from 7:30 PM (BILL TWO)

SPEAKING OF STORIES PRESENTS

PERSONAL STORIES II

There were so many great stories to chose from that we could not fit them all into a single show, so we are doing a second set of shows! An eclectic collection of original true stories performed by their authors. Performers range from accomplished professional actors to people appearing in front of an audience for the first time and as authors they include published, well established writers and others who are just beginning. Stories of love, sex, family, childhood misadventures and more. Your friends and neighbors have some wonderful stories to tell, don’t miss being with us to hear them! Join us on the patio after each show to toast the actors with cookies and milk – the perfect way to celebrate any great story. There will be 2 bills of stories, each program will be performed twice. If you purchase both bills, for the second bill your tickets will be just $20!

Bill One

Valerie Burns Venice Vision

Susan Cochran My History Is In My Hands

Gary Delanoeye Running Away

Barbara Greenleaf This Old Body

Laura Kenig Losing Zane

Laurie Lindop Tick Tocker Club

Rudi Lion Under The Stars

Ann Lippincott The Walnut

Tony Miratti Asthma

Angie Swanson-Kyriaco Numbers

Bill Two

Carolyn Butcher Stevie The Troll

Dan Fontaine A Minor Gift In Prophecy

Madalena Fossatti The Voice Of God In Schools

Deborah Gunther Peter And The Wolf

Gib Johnson Mrs. Habegger’s Gift

Noah Lashly This Might Seem Stupid

Kathy Marden A Shock in the Shower

Jemi Reis McDonald Pronouns

Matthew Talbott Heyday

Catherine Weissenberg Taxi Cab Delivery

TIMES: Monday, April 8 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL ONE)

TIMES: Tuesday, April 9at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)

TIMES: Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL ONE)

TIMES: Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military,

TICKETS:$18 Early Bird Special (Monday and Tuesday night only, must be purchased by Friday, April 5)

TICKETS:$20 for 2nd bill (If you purchased a ticket for one bill and would like to go to the other you may purchase a discounted ticket. Please call the box office to arrange)



Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408