Personal Stories II
SPEAKING OF STORIES PRESENTS
PERSONAL STORIES II
There were so many great stories to chose from that we could not fit them all into a single show, so we are doing a second set of shows! An eclectic collection of original true stories performed by their authors. Performers range from accomplished professional actors to people appearing in front of an audience for the first time and as authors they include published, well established writers and others who are just beginning. Stories of love, sex, family, childhood misadventures and more. Your friends and neighbors have some wonderful stories to tell, don’t miss being with us to hear them! Join us on the patio after each show to toast the actors with cookies and milk – the perfect way to celebrate any great story. There will be 2 bills of stories, each program will be performed twice. If you purchase both bills, for the second bill your tickets will be just $20!
Bill One
Valerie Burns Venice Vision
Susan Cochran My History Is In My Hands
Gary Delanoeye Running Away
Barbara Greenleaf This Old Body
Laura Kenig Losing Zane
Laurie Lindop Tick Tocker Club
Rudi Lion Under The Stars
Ann Lippincott The Walnut
Tony Miratti Asthma
Angie Swanson-Kyriaco Numbers
Bill Two
Carolyn Butcher Stevie The Troll
Dan Fontaine A Minor Gift In Prophecy
Madalena Fossatti The Voice Of God In Schools
Deborah Gunther Peter And The Wolf
Gib Johnson Mrs. Habegger’s Gift
Noah Lashly This Might Seem Stupid
Kathy Marden A Shock in the Shower
Jemi Reis McDonald Pronouns
Matthew Talbott Heyday
Catherine Weissenberg Taxi Cab Delivery
TIMES: Monday, April 8 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL ONE)
TIMES: Tuesday, April 9at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)
TIMES: Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL ONE)
TIMES: Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 P.M. (BILL TWO)
TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military,
TICKETS:$18 Early Bird Special (Monday and Tuesday night only, must be purchased by Friday, April 5)
TICKETS:$20 for 2nd bill (If you purchased a ticket for one bill and would like to go to the other you may purchase a discounted ticket. Please call the box office to arrange)
Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Speaking of Stories
- Starts: April 11, 2019 7:30 PM (BILL TWO)
- Price: $28 General, $18 Student & Military
- Location: Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara
- Website: centerstagetheater.org
- Sponsors: Speaking of Stories