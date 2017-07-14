Calendar » Personalized Career Planning

July 14, 2017 from 12:30pm - 4:30pm

This courses focuses on the assessment of an individual’s strengths, interests, values, personality and abilities in the context of career and education planning. It will include results from taking the Myers Briggs and Strong Interest Inventory. Students will improve decision making skills by exploring their own decision-making styles and applying specific decision-making models to their career planning process.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Career Strategist Badge.

To obtain the Career Strategist Badge, students must complete a total of three courses:

(1) Personalized Career Planning (required)

(2) Strategic Job Search (required)

(3) LinkedIn for Business (required)

Personalized Career Planning takes place on Friday July 14 and July 21 from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM.

Course number: PD NC001 (CRN 81177)

Date: Friday, July 14 & Friday, July 21

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28, 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.