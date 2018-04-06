Calendar » Personalized Career Planning

April 6, 2018 from 9:00AM - 1:00PM

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Career Skills Institute’s Personalized Career Planning course helps you explore career and education opportunities best suited to your personality type. The course focuses on the assessment of your strengths, interests, values, personality and abilities in the context of career and education planning. Improve decision-making skills by exploring your own decision making styles and applying specific models to your career planning process. This class includes a personality type assessment test.

You may take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Career Strategist Certificate. Participants who earn this certificate will have developed the skills to combine personal characteristics with career information to improve their skills at seeking, obtaining, maintaining and changing jobs.

To obtain the Career Strategist Certificate, participants must complete a total of three courses:



(1) Personalized Career Planning

(2) Strategic Job Search

(3) LinkedIn for Business

Personalized Career Planning takes place on Fridays starting April 6 through 13. Classes will be held 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Course number: PD NC001 (CRN 64130)

Date: Friday, April 6 (Fridays, April 6 – April 13)

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.