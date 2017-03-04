Calendar » Perspective Drawing with Confidence

March 4, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

One of the most vexing aspects of drawing and painting is capturing perspective. Discover concrete techniques that immediately enhance your creative expressions. Explore how to simplify an object and also how better to capture circles, cylinders, ellipses, and 1 & 2 point perspective. Challenge yourself and draw objects as well as interior and exterior spaces in pencil, pen, ink, and basic watercolor mediums. Come away with even more confidence and skill in the wonderful world of drawing. Beginners and Intermediate students welcome!

Five Weekly Sessions: 4/4/2017 - 5/2/2017; 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm