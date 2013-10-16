Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series
Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living
Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring
"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through
today's senior health and wellness conversations.
On Wednesday, October 16, Dr. Eric Trautwein, MD from Visiting Nurse &
Hospice Care's Hospice Team will present "Hospice: A Medicare Benefit
Worth Asking About." Hospice is a program of care and support with the
emphasis on comfort, not curing an illness. Join us as this interactive
panel discusses the hospice benefits covered by Medicare and what you
need to know
The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light
refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.
Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Maravilla Senior Living Community
- Starts: October 16, 2013 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Maravilla Senior Living Community, 5486 Calle Real, Santa Barbara CA 93111
