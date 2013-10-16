Calendar » Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series

October 16, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living

Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring

"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through

today's senior health and wellness conversations.

On Wednesday, October 16, Dr. Eric Trautwein, MD from Visiting Nurse &

Hospice Care's Hospice Team will present "Hospice: A Medicare Benefit

Worth Asking About." Hospice is a program of care and support with the

emphasis on comfort, not curing an illness. Join us as this interactive

panel discusses the hospice benefits covered by Medicare and what you

need to know

The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light

refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.

Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.