Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series

October 23, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living

Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring

"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through

today's senior health and wellness conversations.

On Wednesday, October 23, Dr. Phillip Delio, MD of the Neurological

Associates of Santa Barbara will present "Stroke: What You Need to

Know." Examine what can cause a stroke or "brain attack" and how it

affects the body. Learn warning signs and symptoms and what you should

do next. Discuss new clot-busting drugs and what hospitals are doing to

treat this silent illness

The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light

refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.

Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.