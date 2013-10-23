Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series
Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living
Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring
"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through
today's senior health and wellness conversations.
On Wednesday, October 23, Dr. Phillip Delio, MD of the Neurological
Associates of Santa Barbara will present "Stroke: What You Need to
Know." Examine what can cause a stroke or "brain attack" and how it
affects the body. Learn warning signs and symptoms and what you should
do next. Discuss new clot-busting drugs and what hospitals are doing to
treat this silent illness
The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light
refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.
Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Maravilla Senior Living Community
- Starts: October 23, 2013 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Maravilla Senior Living Community, 5486 Calle Real, Santa Barbara CA 93111
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Maravilla Senior Living Community