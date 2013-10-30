Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series
Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living
Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring
"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through
today's senior health and wellness conversations.
On Wednesday, October 30, Dr. William Gallivan, MD with the Santa
Barbara Orthopedics Specialists will present "Technology Based Joint
Replacement - The Cutting Edge." Join in for a discussion on the high-
tech world of robotics and technology-based applications now being
applied in Total Knee Replacement Surgery. Learn about the Rapid Knee
Recovery Technique and what the future holds for joint replacement
procedures.
The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light
refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.
Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Maravilla Senior Living Community
- Starts: October 30, 2013 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Maravilla Senior Living Community, 5486 Calle Real, Santa Barbara CA 93111
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Maravilla Senior Living Community