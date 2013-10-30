Calendar » Perspectives on Aging Seminar Series

October 30, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Co-hosted by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Maravilla Senior Living

Community, "Perspectives on Aging" is a series of free seminars featuring

"what you need to know" to guide seniors and their families through

today's senior health and wellness conversations.

On Wednesday, October 30, Dr. William Gallivan, MD with the Santa

Barbara Orthopedics Specialists will present "Technology Based Joint

Replacement - The Cutting Edge." Join in for a discussion on the high-

tech world of robotics and technology-based applications now being

applied in Total Knee Replacement Surgery. Learn about the Rapid Knee

Recovery Technique and what the future holds for joint replacement

procedures.

The lecture will be held in the Maravilla Valencia Room, and light

refreshments will be served. Tours will be available following the seminar.

Please RSVP to Andrea Katz at (805) 350-7513.