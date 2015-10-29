Calendar » Perspectives on ‘The Book of Unknown Americans’ by Cristina Henriquez

October 29, 2015 from 7:00pm

In this panel discussion, Cal Lutheran professors respond to issues and themes in Cristina Henriquez’s novel The Book of Unknown Americans, this year’s selection for the Thousand Oaks Library’s One City, One Book series.

Joining professor of history Michaela Reaves are panelists Sergio Galvez, director of Upward Bound; Rachel Casas, assistant professor of graduate psychology; and Claire Ihlendorf Burke, an adjunct faculty member in Spanish. A New York Times andWashington Post notable book, the novel explores immigrants’ hopes, dreams, guilt and love, and offers a new definition of what it means to be American.

Admission is free. Thousand Oaks Reads: One City, One Book is an annual literary event encouraging community members to read and discuss the same book. A four-week celebration includes discussion groups and special events.