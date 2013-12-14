Calendar » Pet Adoption Day

December 14, 2013 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/

Valley Pets

Animal Adoption Days

Second Saturday of each month 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Saturday December 14, 2013

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society will be partnering with Valley Pets to bring monthly pet adoption events to the Valley. The second Saturday of each month, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society will be on location with adoptable animals at Valley Pets, located at 225 McMurray Rd in Buellton. Animals will also be available at the shelter, located at 111 Commerce Dr. and can be viewed online at www.syvhumane.org.

• Valley Pets will be offering a free bath to any dog adopted during the event.

• Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society Staff and Valley Pets Pet Professionals will be in the store providing a wealth of information on how to best care for your pets at home

Mission and Vision

The Mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Inc. is to serve our community by providing and promoting humane, compassionate, and conscientious care of companion animals and preventing their overpopulation, and to further the prevention of cruelty to animals and the enforcement of the laws of the State of California pertaining to the prevention of cruelty to animals.

The Vision of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society is to be the companion animal resource in the Santa Ynez Valley by:

• providing people with the information and resources they need to raise happy, healthy, safe and socialized companion animals,

• providing our community with information and resources to successfully control the population of and improve the lives of feral and domestic animals, and providing companion animals with the chance for a brighter future.

Nonprofit Status

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) private, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors composed of volunteers from the community who are dedicated to animal welfare. Donations to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society directly benefit the animals living in our community and are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

As with most charities, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society cannot continue to operate on operational income alone and relies on financial support from fundraising events and donations from the community to keep our doors open. We appreciate your support.

Board of Directors

Jody Knoell, President

Lois Craig, Vice President

Dianne Howe, Secretary

Bob Jennings, Treasurer

Valerie Waling