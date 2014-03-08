Calendar » Pet Adoption Day

March 8, 2014 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society will be partnering with Valley Pets

to bring monthly pet adoption events to the Valley. The second Saturday of

each month, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society will be on location with

adoptable animals at Valley Pets, located at 225 McMurray Rd in Buellton.

Animals will also be available at the shelter, located at 111 Commerce Dr.

and can be viewed online at www.syvhumane.org.

Valley Pets will be offering a free bath to any dog adopted during the event.

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society Staff and Valley Pets Pet Professionals

will be in the store providing a wealth of information on how to best care

for your pets at home.

