Calendar » Pet Adoption Day and Fundraiser

October 20, 2018 from 12pm - 4pm

Join us on Saturday October 20th for a dog adoption and fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Humane Society. We will be promoting Animal Protection, Adoption and Support by donating 15% of all sales on the 20th to the Santa Barbara Humane Society. We will have lots of treats, raffles and of course great wine. Please help us help them by joining us on Sat. Oct. 20th for a tasting, glass or bottle.