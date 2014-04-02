Calendar » Pet Loss Support Group

April 2, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 p.m.

Pet Loss Support Group

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Our pets bring us so much support, companionship, unconditional love, and a consistency in our lives that it is very natural to grieve their death, as much as we do any other loss. The process for dealing with that grief is also very similar, if not the same, as grieving the loss of a family member or loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a free support group for people who are grieving the loss of a pet beginning in April. The group is for anyone experiencing feelings of loss or depression after the loss of a cherished pet.

Date: This group is held on Wednesdays from April 2-23, 2014

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is required. To register, please contact Virginia Moreno, MFT, at 805-563-8820. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.