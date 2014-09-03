Calendar » Pet Loss Support Group

September 3, 2014 from 12:00pm - 1:15 pm

Our pets bring us so much support, companionship, unconditional love, and a consistency in our lives that it is very natural to grieve their death, as much as we do any other loss. The process for dealing with that grief is also very similar, if not the same, as grieving the loss of a family member or loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a free support group for people who are grieving the loss of a pet. The group will address whether it is unusual to feel sad after the loss of a pet, whether there is such a thing as a “normal recovery” time and the decision on having another animal.

Date: This ongoing group will be held on Wednesdays from September 3rd – November 19th, 2014

Time: 12-1:15 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is required. To register, please contact Soledad Hess at 805-563-8820 ext. 110. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org