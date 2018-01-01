Calendar » Pet Loss Support Group

September 30, 2015 from TBA, be call for time

Our pets bring us so much support, companionship, unconditional love and a consistency in our lives that it’s very natural to grieve their deaths, as much as we do any other loss. The process for dealing with that grief is also very similar, if not the same, as grieving the loss of a family member or loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites pet owners grieving the death of a pet to its Pet Loss Support Group. The group will address whether it is unusual to feel sad after the loss of a pet, whether there is such a thing as a “normal recovery” time and the decision on having another animal.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. Please call the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. No drop-ins please.

This ongoing group will be held on Wednesdays from Sept. 30-Nov. 4. Please call for time