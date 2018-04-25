Calendar » Pet Loss Support Group

February 15, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

As our community continues to heal from the effects of the devastating Thomas Fire and Flood, Hospice of Santa Barbara is committed to coming alongside individuals and families who may be grieving during this difficult time.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is offering four new support groups, including a Carpinteria Thomas Disaster support group to assist children, teens, and adults that live beyond Santa Barbara.

Please note: Each group is guided by a professional counselor and is free of charge, however attendees must pre-register in advance.



For more information, please contact Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820, ext. 110 or visit us at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Pet Loss Support Group:

Date: Four consecutive Thursday afternoons, Feb. 8th – March 1st, 2018

Time: 12:00-1:00pm

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara