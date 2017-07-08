Calendar » Peter and the Wolf

July 8, 2017 from 7pm - 9pm

Goleta School of Ballet presents

Peter and the Wolf

And Selected Works

Peter and the Wolf takes place in the meadow surrounding Peter’s house. Despite his Grandfather’s warnings of the dangers of wolves, Peter and his friends, a Bird, a Cat and a Duck, go into the meadow to play. Then a Wolf does come out of the forest. Peter is the hero of the day with his 3 friends in tow!

TIMES: Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE