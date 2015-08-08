Calendar » Peter Brook’s “The Mahabharata”

August 8, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

THE MAHABHARATA, Part 3

Institute of World Culture Summer 2015 Film Series

Three Saturdays: July 25th, August 1st & 8th, 2015

7:00 - 9:00 pm

Institute of World Culture, Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

The Institute will screen the Peter Brook classic film, The Mahabharata, in three parts:

Part 1: THE GAME OF DICE July 25, 7:00 pm

Part 2: EXILE IN THE FOREST August 1, 7:00 pm

Part 3: THE WAR August 8, 7:00 pm

The original Mahabharata is an ancient Sanskrit epic poem of 100,000 slokas (15 times the length of the Bible). Combining history, philosophy and mythology, the Mahabharata tells the story of the conflict between two lineages of Indian princes - the Pandava and the Kaurava. Jean-Claude Carrieré rendered this Indian epic into a nine-hour play. The film by Peter Brook is a 312 minute version of Jean-Claude Carrieré’s script.

Carrieré, recounting his impression of the Mahabharata, describes it in the following way:

“This immense poem, which flows with the majesty of a great river, carries an inexhaustible richness which defies all structural, thematic, historic or psychological analysis. Doors are constantly opening which lead to other doors. It is impossible to hold the Mahabharata in the palm of your hand. Layers of ramifications, sometimes contradictory, follow upon one another and are interwoven without losing the central theme." Peter Brook suggests that in the film they “are trying to celebrate a work which only India could have created but which carries echoes for all mankind.”



Please check the Institute’s website for more information: www.worldculture.org.