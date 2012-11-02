Calendar » Peter Feldmann: 50 Years in the Bluegrass

November 2, 2012 from 8 p.m.

50 Years In the Bluegrass celebrates Peter Feldmann’s long career as a performer, collector, and presenter of bluegrass, old-time, folk and blues music in Southern California. The concert will recreate some of Santa Barbara’s folk music history, featuring many of Peter’s musical friends and associates, including violinists Gilles Apap and Jim Wimmer, bluesmen Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan with Alastair Greene, Rick Cunha, Francine Feldmann and three-time National Fiddle Champion Byron Berline.