Calendar » Peter White, David Benoit, & David Pack

September 13, 2013 from 8:00pm

Smooth jazz returns to The Granada Theatre stage with this triple bill of well-known and well-loved masters of the genre. Peter White, one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists in contemporary jazz, has a career that spans nearly four decades and includes more than a dozen solo recordings. Starting with his first recordings in 1977, pianist David Benoit’s catalog of solo recordings now numbers more than 25. His albums This Side Up, Freedom at Midnight and the Grammy-nominated Every Step of the Way are considered influential genre classics. Before he took to the road as a solo act, David Pack was firmly rooted in the 1980s soft rock movement as co-founder and lead singer for Ambrosia. His first solo album included the hit “I Just Can’t Let Go,” which featured guest vocalists James Ingram and Michael McDonald. He is also a Grammy-winning producer for other musicians including Phil Collins, Aretha Franklin and Kenny Loggins.

Plan now to join us as this collection of smooth jazz masters takes the stage of the historic Granada Theatre for a night of great showmanship and musical memories.