PFLAG April Chapter Meeting

April 10, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 8:30PM

Please join us at our April PFLAG ( Parents , Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ) meeting where we will be watching a TED Talk by Megan Phelps-Roper, Writer,activist. Megan is a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church. "Why I left the Westboro Baptist Church", details her life in the church and why she chose to leave it. Afterwards we will have time to find meaning and support in our own stories.

All are welcome.

We are an all volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group.