PFLAG June Chapter Meeting

June 12, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Please join us to watch a Ted Talk on Ash Beckham speaking about empathy and openness. There will be time for support and sharing afterwards.

PFLAG is Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with  LGBTQ United to bring equality forward. PFLAG is an all volunteer, non profit organization not affiliated with any religious or political group.

 

  305 E. Anapamu St *Enter parking off Garden St. behind church
