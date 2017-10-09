Calendar » PFLAG monthly chapter meeting

October 9, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30

Please join us for PFLAG's monthly chapter meeting. We will hear from our special guest speaker , comedian Elizabeth Collins. She will share excerpts from her one person show " Raised by Gays and Turned out OK". She will share her experience with us. Her father came out when she was 11 years old.

PFLAG (Parents, Family, Friends of LGBT) is an all volunteer non profit. We are not affiliated with any political or religious group.

350 E. Anapamu St Santa Barbara