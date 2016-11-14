Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

November 14, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Please join us for our November meeting, "Bisexuality and Beyond" with Tania Israel. Tania will view with us her TED talk and then answer questions. She is a Professor at UCSB and the Director of Project RISE.

PFLAG Santa Barbara meets the second Monday of every month at the First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara. We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political institutions. All are welcome.