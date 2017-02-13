Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

February 13, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite you to their monthly chapter meeting "Forge Meaning, Build Identity: How are worst moments make us who we are". We will watch a TED talk by Andrew Soloman and then have time for sharing and support. We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group. All are welcome at our meetings.