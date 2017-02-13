Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

February 13, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite you to their monthly chapter meeting "Forge Meaning, Build Identity: How are worst moments make us who we are".  We will watch a TED talk by Andrew Soloman and then have time for sharing and support.  We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group.  All are welcome at our meetings.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
  • Starts: February 13, 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First United Mehtodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://pflagsantabarbara.org
 
 
 