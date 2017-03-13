Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

March 13, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Welcoming Parents and Families of LGBTQIA Individuals: Words of Wisdom from Pacific Pride. Patrick Lyra of Pacific Pride Foundation will help us learn what it means to be truly welcoming as parents, families, friends and allies of the LGBTQIA community. We will also hear about the cutting edge work they are doing in our community. There will be time for support and questions. All are welcome.