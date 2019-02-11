Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 5:05 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

February 11, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Special Panel:  Faith Communities and the Journey to Embrace LGBTQ People with Rev. Frank Schaefer and Rev. Mark Richardson who are working within their churches for inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

PFLAG- Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite all to attend.  Reception to follow.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG Santa Barbara
  • Starts: February 11, 2019 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First United Methodist Church 305 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org
  • Sponsors: PFLAG Santa Barbara
 
 
 