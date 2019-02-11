Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

February 11, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Special Panel: Faith Communities and the Journey to Embrace LGBTQ People with Rev. Frank Schaefer and Rev. Mark Richardson who are working within their churches for inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

PFLAG- Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite all to attend. Reception to follow.