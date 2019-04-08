Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

April 8, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

"The Transgender Experience Understood" - A Special Panel. Please join us for personal stories from a youth, an older adult and parets about their experience of Transgender identity. PFLAG- Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ invites all to our meeting with time for support and discussion.