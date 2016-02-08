Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG SANTA BARBARA MONTHLY CHAPTER MEET

February 8, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBT People to move equality forward invite you to our February meeting where we will have a panel discussion "Our Journey from Acceptance to Celebration and Advocacy" with sharing and support afterwards.

Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara.  Parking is off of Garden Street behind the church.  Newcomers are welcome.

 

