PFLAG SANTA BARBARA MONTHLY CHAPTER MEET

March 14, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Please join us for our monthly chapter meeting where we will have a special speaker, Max Rorty, who will delve into the difference between sex, gender, gender expression, gender roles and sexual orientation. Discussion will include some of the institutional barriers to transgender care and practice on asking for gender pronouns. All are welcome.