PFLAG SANTA BARBARA MONTHLY CHAPTER MEET

June 13, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Please join us for a Special Panel: Faith Communities and the Journey to Embrace the LGBTQ people. We will have speakers from three faith communities that are in different stages of acceptance and support for the LGBTQ people. All are welcome and there is always time for sharing. We are all all volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political institutions.