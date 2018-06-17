PFLAG SANTA BARBARA MONTHLY CHAPTER MEET
Gender Queer 102 - Want to know the difference between sex, gender, gender expression, gender roles and sexual orientation? Please join us as Max Rorty, a social worker, commissioner for the city council and a disaster mental health responder for the American Red Cross speaks to us. There will be time for discussion, questions and support.
PFLAG- Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBT People to move equality forward meets monthly for education and support. We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political institutions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
- Starts: October 10, 2016 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org