PFLAG Santa Barbara November Chapter Meeting
November 12, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
PFLAG - Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite you to their November meeting. We will have a Special Panel: The Transgender Experience Understood. There will be time for discussion and support.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
- Starts: November 12, 2018 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org