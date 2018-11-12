Monday, November 12 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG Santa Barbara November Chapter Meeting

November 12, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

PFLAG - Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBTQ People invite you to their November meeting.  We will have a Special Panel:  The Transgender Experience Understood.  There will be time for discussion and support.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
  • Starts: November 12, 2018 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org
 
 
 