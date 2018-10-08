Monday, October 8 , 2018, 1:41 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG Santa Barbara October Chapter Meeting

October 8, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ People (PFLAG) invite you to join us for our monthly meeting where we will have a panel "Listening to Our LGBTQ+ Elders".  There will be time for support and sharing.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
  • Starts: October 8, 2018 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: $0
  • Location: First United Methodist Church 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara
  • Website: www.pflagsantabarbara.com
 
 
 