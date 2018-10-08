PFLAG Santa Barbara October Chapter Meeting
October 8, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ People (PFLAG) invite you to join us for our monthly meeting where we will have a panel "Listening to Our LGBTQ+ Elders". There will be time for support and sharing.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
- Starts: October 8, 2018 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: $0
- Location: First United Methodist Church 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara
- Website: www.pflagsantabarbara.com