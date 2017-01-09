Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG Santa Barbara Support Meeting

January 9, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBT People invite you to their January chapter meeting.  We will have a special panel - "Coming Out - Two Sides of the Story".  The panel will represent a spectrum of "Coming Out" stories from both sides - the LGBTQ person coming out to themselves and then to friends and family.  There will be time for sharing and support.  We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group.  All are welcome.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Georgia Noble
  • Starts: January 9, 2017 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First United Methodist Church 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.pflagsantabarbara.org
  • Sponsors: Georgia Noble
 
 
 