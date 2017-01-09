Calendar » PFLAG Santa Barbara Support Meeting

January 9, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Parents, Families, Friends, and Allies United with LGBT People invite you to their January chapter meeting. We will have a special panel - "Coming Out - Two Sides of the Story". The panel will represent a spectrum of "Coming Out" stories from both sides - the LGBTQ person coming out to themselves and then to friends and family. There will be time for sharing and support. We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and not affiliated with any religious or political group. All are welcome.