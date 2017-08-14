Calendar » PFLAG’s August Chapter Meeting

August 14, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30PM

Please join us for an informative and uplifting meeting. We will hear from our special guest panel from Pacific Pride Foundation. Patrick Lyra Lanier about LGBTQ+ milestones and Rights Movement.

Monday August 14th at 7pm

First United Methodist Church

305 E Anapamu St. At Garden, Enter Parking lot off Garden, behind church.

PFLAG- Parents, families,friends and allies of LGBTQ is an all volunteer staff and is non religious, non political group.