PFLAG’s May Chapter Meeting
May 8, 2017 from 7:00pm - 900pm
Please join us for PFLAG's May meeting. We will watch a TED talk on Andrew Solomon "Love No Matter What". He will talk about unconditional love and unconditional acceptance. There will be time for sharing and support afterwards.
PFLAG- Parents,Friends,Families and Allies of LGBT is an all volunteer, non-profit organization. We are not affiliated with any religious or politcal group.
