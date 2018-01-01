Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

PFLAG’s May Chapter Meeting

May 8, 2017 from 7:00pm - 900pm

Please join us for PFLAG's May meeting. We will watch a TED talk on Andrew Solomon "Love No Matter What". He will talk about unconditional love and unconditional acceptance. There will be time for sharing and support afterwards.

PFLAG- Parents,Friends,Families and Allies of LGBT is an all volunteer, non-profit organization. We are not affiliated with any religious or politcal group.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Georgia Noble
  • Starts: May 8, 2017 7:00pm - 900pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: First United Methodist Church
  • Sponsors: Georgia Noble
 
 
 