PFLAG’s monthly chapter meeting
September 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Please join us for our monthly meeting. We will be hearing from a panel made up of a vice principal and youth counselor. The topic is Creating schools for our LGBTQ children and youth.
PFLAG (Parent's , Families, Friends and Allies of LGBTQ is an all volunteer non profit that is not affiliated with any religious or political group.
First United Methodist Church
305 E Anapamu
Santa Barbara7:00 PM
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PFLAG
- Starts: September 11, 2017 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 305 E Anapamu Street (First United Methodist Church)