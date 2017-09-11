Calendar » PFLAG’s monthly chapter meeting

September 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Please join us for our monthly meeting. We will be hearing from a panel made up of a vice principal and youth counselor. The topic is Creating schools for our LGBTQ children and youth.

PFLAG (Parent's , Families, Friends and Allies of LGBTQ is an all volunteer non profit that is not affiliated with any religious or political group.

First United Methodist Church

305 E Anapamu

Santa Barbara7:00 PM