Calendar » PFLAG’s Monthly Chapter Meeting

January 8, 2018 from 7:00 - 8:30

Please join us and learn about Family Support Essential for the LGBTQ well-being. Original and Chosen

Family acceptance is essential for the health and well-being of an LGBTQ person as they struggle with the coming out process and establishing their authentic identity. Our panel will share personal stories of hope and transformation and help us understand what is helpful and what isn't. There will be time for discussion and support.

First United Methodist Church

305 E. Anapamu St at Garden

PFLAG is an all volunteer non profit, not affiliated with any political or religious group.