Calendar » PFLAG’s November Chapter Meeting

November 13, 2017 from 7:00PM - 8:30PM

Please join us for PFLAG's (Parents, Friends, Families and Allies of of LGBTQ) Monthly meeting. Our special speaker this month is Pastor Frank Schaefer tells his "coming out" story. Rev Frank Schaefer , a United Methodist Pastor , was defrocked then reinstated for performing the same sex marriage of his son, has three gays children and has become an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community-inside and outside his church. He is the author of "Defrocked: How a Father's Act of Love Shook the United Methodist Church."