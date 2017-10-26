Calendar » PGA TOUR Champions: PowerShares QQQ Championship

October 26, 2017 from 7:00am - 5:00pm

The PowerShares QQQ Championship is the second of three season-ending events in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, held at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA from October 26th -29th.

The week offers a host of community-centric events and spectator features for fans touring the course grounds during the tournament.

The week kicks off Thursday with Community Champions Day, allowing fans free admittance, access to watch PGA TOUR Champions play in the Pro-Am, lunch from on-course concessions, and the opportunity to watch a Skills Challenge presented by the Sherwood Cares Foundation, or attend a Youth Clinic sponsored by Gold Coast Health Plan.

Friday through Sunday venture out on course to witness great views of this world-class venue. Visit the StoneHaus Lounge on the Driving Range for a premium beverage or experience the par-3 15th hole, often referred to as the ‘Signature Hole’ at Sherwood Country Club. Fans shouldn’t forget to bring their sharpies and visit the Autograph Zone for plenty of opportunities to score signatures from their favorite players located behind the 18th green near the Putting Green.

The PowerShares QQQ Championship is pleased to offer complimentary tickets for Youth 18 and younger, in addition to all Active Duty, Military Reserve and National Guard Service members, Military Retirees, Veterans and their dependents courtesy of CBC Federal Credit Union. In addition to free admittance, military guests can also enjoy complimentary food and beverages, Friday through Sunday, in the Patriot’s Patio presented by United Rentals, located on the 9th green.

A charity driven event, Sherwood Cares Foundation serves as the official charity of the PowerShares QQQ Championship, with proceeds from the tournament also benefitting the First Tee of Los Angeles and other local charities within Ventura County. In 2016, the event raised $250,000 that benefitted 14 charities in Ventura County.