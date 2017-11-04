Calendar » Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk

November 4, 2017 from 5:30pm

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH presents:

Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk (PSKF) is a group of friends that have been recording and performing together for 33 years (so you know, it’s got to be good)! We mix traditional music with rock, blues, country, jazz, Irish, pop, and bluegrass, just to name a few. We call it FOLK FUSION! You’ll hear vocals, harmonies, and there is lots of good humor and mayhem.