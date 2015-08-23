Phil Salazar and the Kinfolk Blugrass Concert
August 23, 2015 from 3:00 pm
Good Shepherd Lutheran Presents
PHIL SALAZAR AND THE KINFOLK
no tickets - free will donation at the door!
Phil - fiddle; Mike Mullins - guitar, mandolin; Tom Corbett - mandolin, guitar; Bill Knopf - banjo; Charl Ann Gastineau - fiddle; Rick Borella - bass. They play in the style of bluegrass, but draw from a wealth of genres including folk, rock, traditional American, cajun, Irish, jazz, country, and cowboy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Starts: August 23, 2015 3:00 pm
- Price: Free-will donation
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta
- Website: http://gslcms.org/bg
- Sponsors: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church