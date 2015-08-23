Calendar » Phil Salazar and the Kinfolk Blugrass Concert

August 23, 2015 from 3:00 pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Presents

PHIL SALAZAR AND THE KINFOLK

no tickets - free will donation at the door!

Phil - fiddle; Mike Mullins - guitar, mandolin; Tom Corbett - mandolin, guitar; Bill Knopf - banjo; Charl Ann Gastineau - fiddle; Rick Borella - bass. They play in the style of bluegrass, but draw from a wealth of genres including folk, rock, traditional American, cajun, Irish, jazz, country, and cowboy.