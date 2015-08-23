Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:17 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Phil Salazar and the Kinfolk Blugrass Concert

August 23, 2015 from 3:00 pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Presents

PHIL SALAZAR AND THE KINFOLK

no tickets - free will donation at the door!

Phil - fiddle; Mike Mullins - guitar, mandolin; Tom Corbett - mandolin, guitar; Bill Knopf - banjo; Charl Ann Gastineau - fiddle; Rick Borella - bass. They play in the style of bluegrass, but draw from a wealth of genres including folk, rock, traditional American, cajun, Irish, jazz, country, and cowboy.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
  • Starts: August 23, 2015 3:00 pm
  • Price: Free-will donation
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta
  • Website: http://gslcms.org/bg
  • Sponsors: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
 
 
 